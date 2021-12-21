'Victory for national politics', says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as TMC decimates opposition, gains control of KMC for 3rd time in row

Kolkata: Making a hattrick, the ruling Trinamool Congress had secured 134 out of 144 wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls with 72.16 percentage votes.

The BJP had bagged three seats, CPI (M) 2, Congress 2 and others 3 seats. Even though the saffron camp had secured three seats but as per polling percentage the CPI (M) secured second position and took the second lead in maximum wards after TMC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been trying to make inroads in other states following the landslide victory in the Assembly polls said that the TMC is associated with the soil for which they had won the KMC polls.

“This is the victory for national politics and with this win we will be more submissive and work humbly for the people. TMC will develop the entire state more. Kolkata under TMC is the safest city and more beautification will be done for the city of joy,” claimed Mamata.

Notably, TMC heavyweights like Firhad Hakim, Mala Roy, Atin Ghosh, Tarak Singh and Debashish Kumar managed to retain their seats by a huge margin. BJP’s Meena Devi Purohit also won her seat from ward 22 for the sixth time.

Incidentally, Firhad Hakim was the first Muslim Mayor in 145 years of KMC.

It can be recalled that in the 2015 KMC polls, TMC had won 114 seats, BJP 7 seats, Left Front 15 and Congress 5 and others 3. This time the TMC has not only increased 22 percent votes in comparison to 2015 polls but had also increased 11 percent votes from the Assembly election. The BJP has reduced six percent votes in comparison to 2015 election and also got 20 percent less votes in terms of Assembly election.

Slamming the opposition, the TMC supremo said, “BJP bhokatta (had been cut off), CPI (M) No patta (cannot be traced) and Congress sandwich between BJP and CPI (M).”

CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb said that several people had voted for the CPI (M) and also that the Left Front would have secured more votes had there been a ‘free and fair election’.

“We are doing well and gradually people are understanding that we are the alternative against TMC,” said Deb.

According to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, the result is due to the ‘intimidation by the TMC’ during the polls.

“This result was expected because free and fair polls didn’t take place in the absence of central forces. We have already moved the court. We are not satisfied with the result as we all have seen the picture of violence during the poll on December 19,” said Sukanta.

It can be recalled that the BJP and the CPI (M) had both moved the Calcutta High Court and met the State Election Commission demanding repoll of KMC as according to them the TMC had rigged most of the booths and didn’t allow free and fair election.

