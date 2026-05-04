'Victory Belongs To PM Modi’s Welfare Schemes': Who Said What On Assembly Election Results - VIDEOS

New Delhi: The counting for the five state elections is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to script history by winning West Bengal, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

The BJP is currently leading in 198 seats and the TMC in 89 seats out of 293. In Assam, the saffron party is leading in 100 seats and the Congress in 22.

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In Tamil Nadu, Vijay's TVK is leading in 108 seats and the DMK in 72 seats. In Kerala, the Congress has made a comeback after 10 years, breaching the Left's last bastion. The UDF is leading on 100 seats out of the 140, the LDF on 35 and the BJP on 2 seats. In Puducherry, the NDA is leading in 18 out of 30 seats.

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Reactions of political leaders have now started pouring in as the numbers begin to firm up.

On the BJP's landslide win in West Bengal, BJP MLA Maithali Thakur said, "This is a very joyful moment. The decision that the people of Bengal have taken for themselves is highly commendable. Whenever I went there as a party worker, spoke to the people there, participated in rallies and public meetings, I saw that enthusiasm on the faces of many people and trust in the BJP... Many people wanted change, and seeing the majority we are witnessing today, we are feeling very happy."

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On the BJP's victory in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh's state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo said, "The leadership of PM Modi, the leadership of our national president Nitin Nabin, especially our Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who sat there (in West Bengal) for a long time making strategy and planning and assured all workers and the public that the elections can be fair and independent... The people of West Bengal trusted our leadership and came out of their homes fearlessly, the result of which is evident..."

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On the Congress party's victory in Kerala, MP K Suresh said, "... This is a grand victory, a victory for the people of Kerala. Our appeal to the youth and common people was accepted. The people had high expectations of the UDF. After ten years of corruption and arrogance under the LDF, they wanted change. The message is clear: the Pinarayi Vijayan government must go, and a new UDF government should come..."

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Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, speaking on the BJP's performance in West Bengal, said, "... This victory belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes for the poor. Most importantly, West Bengal has carried forward the cultural message of Swami Vivekananda to the world. Leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore spread India’s culture globally... With blessings from our great leaders, the saffron flag has risen, and under Modi’s leadership, West Bengal will move forward with strength."

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Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, reacting to the Kerala result, said, "...There was anti-incumbency against the government in the public mood... We capitalised on the anti-incumbency sentiment... The people of the state like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a lot... The LDF government was very corrupt..."

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The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 2 seats in Kerala. Reacting to this, the BJP's state unit chief and candidate from Nemom said, "For the first time, there will be two MLAs of BJP representing the NDA and the people of Keralam."

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"It is for the first time we are seeing the party being supported by people across the board. We saw the local body elections when the people of Thiruvananthapuram gave the NDA the mandate to govern the municipal corporation. In this election, there was a strong anti-incumbency against the CPM. We have put forth a vision of PM for development and opportunities for all," he added.