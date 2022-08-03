Vice Presidential elections: AAP to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls, party MP Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) declared its support for Alva.

The JMM released a communique for its leaders saying that all its MPs are directed to vote for Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential.

The Vice Presidential poll is slated to be held on August 6 as the tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10.

Opposition parties on July 17 decided to field Alva as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. She filed her nomination on July 19.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar as its joint candidate for the post of Vice President.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

(With ANI inputs)