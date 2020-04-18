Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shares glimpse of his daily routine during lockdown period

He also shared some pictures on his social media accounts, in which he can be seen occupied with daily activities like reading, gardening and spending time with his family. Venkaiah Naidu wrote a lengthy blog on Facebook sharing a glimpse of his daily routine.

"This post is in response to the numerous queries from my close friends and well-wishers. They are keen to know how a person like me, who always loves to travel, meet and interact with people, is spending time during this lockdown period," Vice President wrote.

In the blog, he said that he constructively uses the time and enhancing his perception by reading good books and sharing my thoughts and ideas with near and dear ones. "All this is made possible by making small and significant changes to my daily routine. No doubt my mobility is restricted, but my mind is brimming with new thoughts and ideas. I have not done anything special except for reorienting my mind," he added.

Here's how Vice President is spending his lockdown days:

His day starts at 5 AM. For half an hour he listens to Sri Annamayya kritis. After this, he drinks a cup of green tea and a warm concoction of turmeric, cumin, ginger, cinnamon powder, lemon with a dash of honey. To meet the protein requirement, he eats soaked almonds, raisins and sprouts.

From 6 AM to 7 AM, he reads newspapers, mostly online. From 7 AM, he and his wife Ushamma go for a walk for about half an hour in Upa-Rashtrapathi Nivas followed by light yogic exercises for 15 minutes.

At 8 AM, he spends half an hour talking to his friends and loved ones. At 8.45 AM they have breakfast.

From 9-15 to 10 AM, he reviews the situation about the issues pertaining to the government.

From 10 AM onwards, sitting under a big tree in the lawns of Upa-Rashtrapathi Nivas, he discusses important issues over the phone with officials of the Rajya Sabha and Vice-President’s secretariat, besides attending to urgent files.

From 11 AM to 12-30 PM, Vice President, and his wife talk to their friends and former colleagues over the phone enquiring about their well-being.

At sharp 1 PM, they have lunch along with Venkaiah Naidu's aunt Suseelamma Garu who is staying with them. Later, take rest for an hour.

From 3 to 4 PM, Vice President enjoys either listening to some old Telugu songs of yesteryear stalwarts like Sri Ghantasala, Suseelamma, Janaki and Sri S.P Balasubramanyam or watching short old films.

At 4 PM, the Vice President gets rejuvenated with a cup of green tea and once again speak to friends.

At 6 pm, Vice President and his wife settle down at a small, old temple of Lord Anjaneyaswamy located on the premises of Upa- Rashtrapathi Nivas and enjoy listening to bhajans.

For an hour from 7 PM, the Vice President reviews important news developments of the day. Followed by early dinner at 8.30 pm and retire for the day.