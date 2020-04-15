Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanks 11-year-old Hyderabad girl who collected Rs 6.2 lakh to provide food to needy

On Wednesday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu thanked an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad who collected Rs 6.2 lakh to provide food to the needy and less fortunate during the lockdown.
Taking to Twitter, the Vice President wrote: "Happy to learn that an 11-year-old Hyderabad girl, Ms. Ridhi has raised 6. 2 lakhs through crowdfunding to provide food to the needy and less fortunate during the lockdown. Her action is laudable and symbolises India’s core philosophy of share & care."
The Vice President further said that the girl's exemplary humanitarian gesture will inspire many others in these testing times.
According to a report by the Hindu, the 11-year-old girl named Ridhi from Hyderabad has raised Rs 6.2 lakh through crowdfunding. After raising money she drew up a plan to supply kits worth Rs 650 containing six items — 5 kg rice, 1 kg salt, 1 litre cooking oil and two soap bars.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3. He also proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot.
In a 25-minute televised address on the last day of the ongoing three-week lockdown, he said extensive guidelines on the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, asserting that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)