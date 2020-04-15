Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanks 11-year-old Hyderabad girl who collected Rs 6.2 lakh to provide food to needy

The Vice President further said that the girl's exemplary humanitarian gesture will inspire many others in these testing times.

According to a report by the Hindu, the 11-year-old girl named Ridhi from Hyderabad has raised Rs 6.2 lakh through crowdfunding. After raising money she drew up a plan to supply kits worth Rs 650 containing six items — 5 kg rice, 1 kg salt, 1 litre cooking oil and two soap bars.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3. He also proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot.

In a 25-minute televised address on the last day of the ongoing three-week lockdown, he said extensive guidelines on the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, asserting that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.