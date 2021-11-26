Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders greet nation on Constitution Day

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders on Friday greeted citizens on Constitution Day.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that we as a nation are forever indebted to Dr BR Ambedkar and our founding fathers for drafting the visionary Constitution which is predicated on the ideals of inclusive justice, liberty and equality.

In a series of tweets, the Vice President said: "My heartiest greetings to the citizens of our country on the 72nd Constitution Day. We as a nation are forever indebted to Dr BR Ambedkar and our founding fathers for drafting the visionary Constitution which is predicated on the ideals of inclusive justice, liberty & equality."

"On this momentous day, let us all strive relentlessly to ensure that the high ideals of our Constitution are implemented in letter & spirit," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi also greeted citizens and shared on Twitter a part of B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.

"Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another tweet, PM Modi quoted India's first president Rajendra Prasad's words that no matter how beautiful, well-organised and strong any Constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then it cannot do anything.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to all the citizens on the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and said: "Greetings to all Indians on the occasion of Constitution Day. Today, we remember those eminent people who assiduously worked to frame the Constitution for the well being of India. Let us rededicate ourselves to the cause of Justice, Liberty, Equality & fraternity in this country."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Friday said that governments may come and go, but our democracy and fundamental rights must flourish.

Addressing an event in Imphal on the occasion of Constitution Day, Nadda remembered Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that Babasaheb emphasized on equality and that we should ensure that everybody should get equal opportunity, democracy should flourish and development should take place.

"We all remember Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar for his contribution to independent India and for giving the Constitution of India which we have today. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. Our Constitution came into existence after detailed discussions and deliberations by the Constituent Assembly. We remember Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for his contribution to independent India and our Constitution," said BJP President.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ Constitution Day 2021: List of your fundamental rights and duties as an Indian citizen

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:49 AM IST