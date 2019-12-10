VHP flays US body for proposing curbs on Shah

New Delhi: With the Federal US Commission on International Religious freedom seeking sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed in Parliament, the VHP has lashed out at the US organisation. The VHP in a statement said it is "amused" at such reports.

"Sanctions had been tried after the atomic explosion during Vajpayee's regime. They did not deter India and had to be withdrawn," added the VHP, a prominent saffron offshoot of the RSS, BJP's ideological mentor.

In fact, the VHP has gone ahead to express its happiness at the passing of the contentious Bill in the Lok Sabha, with the outfit's Working President Alok Kumar congratulating Home Minister Amit Shah for "successfully piloting" the Bill.

Kumar, in a statement said, "The people of India stand resolute and determined to ensure citizenship to the persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan." He added, the VHP hopes the Bill will receive a "massive support" in the Rajya Sabha, as well where the ruling party is short of numbers.