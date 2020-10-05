Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at his native village Kakor in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district at around 9 pm on Saturday. He was 92.

A huge crowd gathered during to catch a last glimpse of the leader when the last rites were performed on Sunday. Yadav was fighting illness for several days.

He was a close aide of SP supremo and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. According to a report, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences after the death of the veteran leader. Akhilesh said the three-time MLC worked for the farmers, poor and people from underprivileged background his entire life.

Mulayam Singh Yadav became a sarpanch in 1949 and was elected to the post for five consecutive terms. From 1973 to 1988, he was block chief of Bhagya Nagar and was then elected to the member of Legislative Council for the first time in 1990. He continued to be the MLC till till 2010.