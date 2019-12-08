'Very very tragic incident', firemen doing their best: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi fire

Atleast 43 labourers dead and many others injured after a massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, "V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."