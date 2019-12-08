'Very very tragic incident', firemen doing their best: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi fire

Atleast 43 labourers dead and many others injured after a massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, "V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."
A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, police said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken. Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.
