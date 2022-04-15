Vengeance with which BJP bulldozing Constitution has reached homes of minorities, says Mehbooba Mufti on Khargone incident

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday slammed the BJP over Madhya Pradesh's Khargone incident. She accused the BJP of bulldozing the Constitution and the saffron party's leaders of "outdoing each other in stripping Muslims" of their homes and livelihood.

Mehbooba Mufti was referring to the Khargone district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolishing at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said: "The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood & dignity."

"As Kashmiri muslims we are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee. But the criminal silence of the majority community in today’s India while BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying & problematic," she said in another tweet.

A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension last Sunday. Curfew was imposed in the town after that.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh said the damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:30 PM IST