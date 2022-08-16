e-Paper Get App

Veer Savarkar flex row: Karnataka police conducts flag march amid Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga; watch video

Yesterday, Karnataka Police arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the Independence Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

A flag march was conducted by police and Rapid Action Force amid Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city yesterday.

Yesterday, Karnataka Police arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the Independence Day.

The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.

Those arrested include Puneeth Kerehalli, president of an organization named Rastra Rakshana Pade, for allegedly tearing up the Tipu Sultan flex.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief DK Shivakumar visited the incident site and said, "Someone is trying to create disturbance in the state. They are not able to digest Congress' 'Freedom March'".

The State Congress had also reacted to the issue of dropping of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's photo from government advertisements. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Sunday demanded an apology from the Karnataka government for ignoring former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the state government's advertisement for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He also demanded an apology from the Karnataka CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has given direction to initiate action as per law against those who disturbed peace in the city.

Shivamogga MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa blamed the Congress for the clashes in the town.

Besides, security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of tension in Shivamogga.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Karnataka: Cops shoot in leg man accused of stabbing attack; two more arrested, one absconding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaVeer Savarkar flex row: Karnataka police conducts flag march amid Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga; watch video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC permits “Wild Card Entry” of badminton player for upcoming international...

Mumbai: Bombay HC permits “Wild Card Entry” of badminton player for upcoming international...

Mira Bhayander: MBMC bus chain forms '75' on Independence Day

Mira Bhayander: MBMC bus chain forms '75' on Independence Day

Delhi HC appoints Committee of Administrators to take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association

Delhi HC appoints Committee of Administrators to take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association

Rajnath Singh hands over wide range of indigenous military equipment to Army to boost combat...

Rajnath Singh hands over wide range of indigenous military equipment to Army to boost combat...

'Rishabh Pant is an aggressive captain': Aakash Chopra on why southpaw might be future Test India...

'Rishabh Pant is an aggressive captain': Aakash Chopra on why southpaw might be future Test India...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes