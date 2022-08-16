Karnataka: Cops shoot in leg man accused of stabbing two; two more arrested, one absconding

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Shivamogga city till August 18 and security has been tightened |

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today.

In total, three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while a fourth accused is absconding.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said that four accused in the incident have been identified and a case has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the assault with a knife.

The first two accused was arrested in hours following the incident.

"The arrested have been identified as Nadeem Rehman and Abdul Rehman who are accused of stabbing Prem Singh aged 20," police said.

Later during a search operation for the remaining accused on Tuesday morning, inspector Manjunath S. Kuri of the Vinob Nagar police station tried to arrest accused Charbi, who attacked the police personnel with a knife.

The police subinspector shot Jabi in the leg with a service pistol in order to protect himself and his staff. The injured accused was admitted to Megan Hospital for medical treatment and a case Section 353 and Section 307 of the IPC has been registered in Doddpet police station.

Further investigations are underway.

According to police, Prem Singh (aged 20) was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.

On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said.

He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.

Police urge calm, say they've identified culprits

"We're telling people to not come out unnecessarily. We'll seize their properties, we'll inform the same to DC. We've deployed enough Police personnel. We already have 15 platoons and have also asked for more. Situation under control as of now," said Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, to news agency ANI.

He added that police had already identified 4 suspected assailants, and said that two of them were in custody. He affirmed that that police would soon nab the other two accused, promising "stringent action."

Communal tensions prevail in Shivamogga

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Shivamogga city till August 18 and security has been tightened. The police department has sent 15 platoons of reserve police and six more platoons will be added.

One Superintendent of Police (SP), three additional SP's, three DySP's from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and 10 inspectors have been deputed to Shivamogga district additionally to monitor the law and order situation.

The police have identified the main accused persons and are confident of arresting them soon. Zabiulla with others had stabbed Prem Singh, who was standing before his house and then escaped, police said.

Meanwhile, the Kuvempu University of Shivamogga has declared a holiday for the colleges and postponed exams for post- graduation courses. The schools and colleges are also closed down in the neighbouring town of Bhadravathi.

Two incidents of stabbing of youth were reported on Monday in the violence that broke out after the removal of Veer Savarkar's flex from a circle in Shivamogga city by a group of people. The group had also attempted to install a flex of Tipu Sultan in its place.

20-year-old Prem Singh was standing before his house when he was targeted by the miscreants. He has been admitted to the Meggan hospital in Shivamogga.

27-year-old Praveen, a shop owner in the Gandhi Bazar area was closing his shop and returning home, when the miscreants stabbed him and disappeared.

According to police, Veer Sawarkar's flex was installed at the Amir Ahmad Circle in Shivamogga city and the whole junction was decorated as part of celebration of the 75th year of the Independence Day. However, a few youths objected to it and took away the flex of Savarkar. They attempted to put up Tipu Sultan's flex in its place leading to violence and stabbing.

The city witnessed a large-scale violence after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and authorities had clamped prohibitory orders for more than 10 days to bring back normalcy. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga and the district is considered as a bastion of BJP.

(with inputs from agencies)