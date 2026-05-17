VD Satheesan Announces New Kerala Cabinet Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony - VIDEO

Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Sunday announced the members of his new cabinet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday in Kerala.

Several senior and experienced leaders have been inducted into the new ministry, including Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan.

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Satheesan also announced that Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan would serve as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, while Shanimol Usman has been nominated as Deputy Speaker.

The Indian Union Muslim League, a key ally in the Congress-led coalition, also finalised the names of its five representatives in the new government. The announcement comes as preparations for the formation of the new administration entered the final stage following the alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections.

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Apart from Satheesan, leaders including PK Kunhalikutty, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, N Shamsuddeen, PC Vishnunath, Rosy M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KM Shaji, PK Basheer, Abdul Ghafoor and CT Siddique have been named ministers.

The new cabinet is being viewed in political circles as a balanced and experienced team with representation from both the Congress and its alliance partners.