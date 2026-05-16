Kerala Cabinet Formation: Sunny Joseph Says UDF Allies To Hold Talks On Ministerial Berths

Following the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) sweeping victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, discussions over ministerial positions in the new government are now underway.

Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunny Joseph said the allocation of cabinet berths would be finalised only after detailed consultations with leaders of constituent parties in the alliance.

“Discussions regarding ministerial positions will be held individually and collectively with leaders of constituent parties. An appropriate decision will be announced after the discussions,” he said.

UDF Registers Massive Victory

The Congress-led UDF secured a landslide victory in the April 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 seats and ending more than a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in the state.

The emphatic mandate marked a major political comeback for the Congress-led alliance in Kerala and triggered intense discussions within the coalition regarding cabinet formation and power-sharing arrangements.

Delay In CM Decision

The Congress high command reportedly took more than 10 days to finalise the party’s choice for Kerala Chief Minister.

The name of V D Satheesan was eventually announced during a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

The delay had fuelled speculation over internal discussions within the Congress leadership before the final decision was made.

Swearing-In Ceremony Likely On Monday

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony of the next Kerala Chief Minister is expected to be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, coalition negotiations among UDF allies are expected to continue over the coming days as the alliance works towards finalising the composition of the new cabinet.