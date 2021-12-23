Varun Gandhi again writes letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, this time raises issue of contract workers

Lucknow: In another salvo against his own government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising the issue of contractual workers of villages.

In his letter addressed to UP CM on Thursday, Varun has said that 42000 contractual workers in the rural areas are a hapless lot with their genuine demands not being met despite being given assurance. He said that these contractual workers have been working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) and demanding for implementation of HR policy. Besides, they have been against the arbitrary cut in their honorarium and the addition of other works in their job chart. The BJP MP said that in October this year, these contractual workers were assured by the state government that their demands would be looked into. However, more than two months have gone since then but no order have been issued to solve the problem.

Earlier the BJP MP had written letter to Yogi government in protest against the use of force on the applicants of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and various other issues. Varun Gandhi had also cornered his own party raising the issue of a meager hike in the sugarcane prices for the farmers. He had also tweeted opposing the move to privatize the nationalized banks and supported the two-day long strike of bank employees. The BJP MP had said that clubbing privatization proposal with the NPA has no meaning. He had appealed the finance minister to rethink over the banking amendment act 2021 and hold discussion with all the stakeholders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:23 PM IST