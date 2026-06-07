Varanasi To Shift Meat, Fish Markets To City Outskirts; 5 New Sites Approved | File pic (Representative Image)

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to relocate meat and fish markets from within the city to five designated locations on the outskirts, with construction work expected to begin soon.

The decision was taken at the Municipal Corporation House meeting held at the Town Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari. The civic body approved Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avaleshpur and Shivpur as the first five sites for the new markets.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the House that these locations have been identified in the first phase of the plan. Meat and fish shops currently operating within the city limits will gradually be shifted to these new sites.

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The issue was raised during the meeting by councillor Gulshan Ali, who pointed out that the proposal had first been introduced a year ago. He said the annual closure of meat shops during the Hindu month of Shravan affects the livelihoods of traders and urged the civic body to expedite the relocation process.

During the meeting, the Municipal Commissioner also assured councillors that the old Jal Kal building at the Bhelupur Jal Kal campus would not be demolished as part of the proposed Kashi Interpretation Centre and Community Park project.

The House also discussed a proposal to develop a retail fruit market in Shivpur, where around 500 shops are planned for fruit traders.