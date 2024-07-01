 Varanasi Shooting Incident : 6 Injured In Gunfire At SP Leader Vijay Yadav’s Residence In Uttar Pradesh’s Dashashavmedh Area
IANSUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Varanasi (UP), July 1: Six people including a six-year-old child were injured in a shooting at the residence of Samajwadi Party leader and former corporator Vijay Yadav in Varanasi. The incident took place in the Dashashavmedh area on Sunday, the police said.

The police stated that the SP leader claimed in his complaint that the attack was intended to murder his entire family. An FIR has been registered against the accused individuals, namely Ankit Yadav, Shobhit Verma, Govind Yadav, Sahil Yadav and other unidentified persons.

The injured individuals include Nirbhay Yadav (6), Kiran Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Yadav and Shubham alias Golu. All of them are currently being treated at a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.



