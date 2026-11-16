Varanasi: Girl Vandalises Dosa Shop Over Father's Assault By 25 People, Questions Police Inaction | Video | X @gharkekalesh

A girl vandalised a dosa shop in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after her father was brutally assaulted by around 25 people on June 1. The incident, captured on a nearby CCTV camera on November 14 at around 20:00, has surfaced on social media, with the daughter questioning the lack of police action despite nearly two months having passed since the assault.

In the viral footage, one of the daughters, dressed in a pink outfit, is seen angrily throwing utensils and other items used by the shop workers to prepare dosas onto the street. Meanwhile, her sister records the entire incident on her mobile phone as the girl recounts how their father was beaten by around 25 people.

Expressing her anger over the police inaction, the girl questions why those responsible for assaulting her father on June 1 are still roaming freely. She also demands an answer from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the delay in action against the attackers.

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The footage shows her sister initially attempting to calm her down, but her efforts prove unsuccessful as the girl continues to damage items used by the shop. Her frustration and anger are evident as she repeatedly raises questions over the assault and the absence of action in the case.

As the confrontation unfolds, several people gather at the spot. An unidentified woman is heard asking the girl to stop creating a disturbance, pointing out that children are present nearby. She tells her to be mindful of them.

However, the situation escalates when the woman attempts to grab the mobile phone of the sister recording the incident, triggering a heated argument between them. A few men, whose association with the shop remains unverified, also join the confrontation. Despite their attempts to intervene, the sisters refuse to back down and continue questioning those confronting them.

Police Begin Investigation After Video Surfaces

The incident has brought renewed attention to the daughters' allegations regarding the assault on their father and the alleged delay in police action. Following the emergence of the CCTV footage after nearly two months, police have now begun investigating the matter.