Red Fort Blast Case: Supreme Court Transfers J&K, Haryana Cases To Delhi NIA Court | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the transfer of two criminal cases linked to the November 2025 Red Fort blast from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar passed the order on a plea filed by the NIA. The court also directed that all three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana be clubbed together for a joint trial, Bar & Bench reports.

All Three Cases To Be Heard Together

The order brings the three cases under one court, allowing the alleged conspiracy and the evidence collected by different investigating agencies to be examined together. The move is significant as the cases involve overlapping suspects and evidence linked to the same blast.

The NIA had approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of proceedings from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to Delhi. The central agency argued that all three cases were connected to a larger conspiracy and should be heard together rather than separately.

What Happened Near Red Fort In November 2025?

The case dates back to November 10, 2025, when a Hyundai car exploded near Gate No. 3 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) metro station in Delhi. The explosion led to investigations across multiple states.

During its investigation, the NIA identified the driver of the vehicle as Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad. In the early stages of the investigation, Delhi courts had also remanded suspects, including Amir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody.

NIA Points To ‘White-Collar’ Terror Network

According to the NIA, the explosion was linked to a “white-collar” terror network allegedly involving educated professionals, including several doctors. The agency’s findings pointed to a wider alleged conspiracy extending beyond Delhi.

Following the blast, investigating agencies in different states began separate probes. The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested 10 suspects, including four doctors. One of those arrested was also chargesheeted in the Delhi blast case.

Arrests And Recoveries In Haryana

Authorities in Haryana also made arrests and recoveries in connection with the alleged conspiracy. These developments formed part of the separate investigations that the NIA later sought to bring under one court.

The central agency maintained that the cases involved common evidence and suspects. Bringing the proceedings together could help avoid duplication and allow the court to examine the alleged conspiracy as a whole.

Delhi Court To Examine Alleged ‘Doctor Module’

With the Supreme Court allowing the NIA’s transfer plea, the criminal proceedings linked to the alleged “doctor module” network will now be heard together by the special NIA court in Delhi.

The decision marks an important procedural development in the investigation, bringing cases registered in three different jurisdictions before a single court for a joint trial.

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