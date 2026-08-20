Varanasi Floods: Manikarnika Ghat Shut As Families Forced To Perform Cremations On Rooftops |

Varanasi: Varanasi’s waterlogged lanes have taken an unprecedented turn, with rising water forcing families to perform last rites on the rooftops of houses as the flood situation worsens across the city. The Manikarnika Ghat, one of the country’s most prominent cremation grounds, has been closed after the Ganga rose sharply, leaving families struggling to find space to perform cremations.

Several lanes and residential areas close to the river have been inundated, disrupting daily life and creating serious difficulties for people trying to reach the traditional cremation ghats. At Manikarnika, the cremation area has been submerged, while parts of Harishchandra Ghat have also been affected by the rising water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The extraordinary situation has meant that cremations are being carried out at alternative locations, including the rooftops of houses in some waterlogged areas, as families are unable to access the usual cremation grounds.

The continuing rains have pushed the Ganga and other rivers in eastern Uttar Pradesh towards dangerous levels. In Varanasi, the rising river has flooded low-lying settlements and narrow lanes along the ghats. The closure of Manikarnika has added to the distress of families already struggling to move through the flooded areas.

The situation is particularly difficult in the vicinity of the ghats, where water has entered lanes and reached residential areas. At several places, people are being forced to wade through water to reach their homes.

The flood situation has also affected neighbouring districts. According to officials, 13 districts are facing flood-like conditions and more than 84,000 people have been affected. In Prayagraj, intermittent rain over the past four days has worsened the situation in several localities. Water has entered homes in Daraganj, Kareli and Salori, with reports of water reaching around three feet in some houses.

More than 2,000 students have reportedly left hostels because of the waterlogging, while over 7,000 families are staying with relatives. The Allahabad High Court has directed Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Verma to ensure that water is drained from urban areas within 24 to 48 hours.

The flood threat has also spread to other religious towns. In Chitrakoot, the Mandakini river has crossed the danger mark and floodwater has reached roads. In Ayodhya, the Saryu is also flowing at a level that has raised concern. Gonda too has reported a rise in water levels.

With more rain forecast, authorities are keeping a close watch on the rivers and low-lying areas. But in Varanasi, the closure of Manikarnika Ghat and the sight of families having to seek alternative places for cremation underline the severity of the flooding and the disruption caused by the swollen Ganga.