Varanasi Beer Party Row: 1 Arrested After Viral Boat Video, Hunt On For Others

Days after 14 men were arrested for holding a biryani party on a boat in the Ganges, police in Varanasi have arrested another man after videos showing a DJ party and people drinking beer on a boat went viral on social media. Police said searches are ongoing to identify and apprehend other accused involved in the incident.

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The latest controversy comes amid heightened sensitivity over activities on the river in the holy city, where recent incidents have sparked public outrage and political reactions. The viral video reportedly showed boatmen dancing and consuming beer while travelling towards the temple of Mata Sheetla, triggering concern among local residents and authorities.

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Varanasi Commissionerate Police identified one of the accused as Arjun Rajbhar and took him into custody. During questioning, police learned that the accused works in decoration services and was part of a group consuming beer during the journey to the temple. After his arrest, Rajbhar admitted his mistake and apologised to the police, officials said.

The development follows an earlier case in which 14 Muslim youths were arrested after sharing reels of a biryani party on a boat in the Ganges during the month of Ramadan. The matter drew political attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded action against those seen consuming alcohol in the latest viral video as well.

Police said further action is underway and efforts continue to trace the remaining individuals involved in the beer party incident.