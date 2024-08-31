Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral |

UP: A shocking case emerged in the Lalpur area of Hukulganj in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where two young girls assaulted a man riding a Bullet motorcycle late at night. The altercation began when the man reportedly misbehaved with the girls who were in a car. This misconduct led the girls to take matters into their own hands.

Both Girls Abuse, Slap Rider Over Alleged Eve-Teasing

According to a report by Front News Network, the incident took place on the intervening night of August 30 & 31. The girls, after being eve-teased by the man, got out of their car at around 1:25 am and began verbally abusing him before physically assaulting him with slaps.

The entire episode which occurred near the Siddheshwari Mata Temple in the Lalpur area, was caught on camera by a passerby. As the girls attacked the man, they were heard questioning him about how he dared to abuse and touch them.

Man Abondons Bike, Flees Away From Scene

Unable to withstand the confrontation, the man abandoned his Bullet motorcycle and fled into a dark alley. The enraged girls didn’t stop there; they proceeded to kick and damage his motorcycle, ultimately toppling it to the ground.

The video has sparked discussions online, drawing attention to the incident and the girls' response to the man's alleged behaviour. The local authorities have yet to comment on any legal actions taken following this altercation.

Similar Incident Reported Recently

Meanwhile in another incident reported recently, a woman in Indore was booked for obstructing government work after allegedly slapping a municipal corporation worker during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident took place on August 22 at Meghdoot Chowpatty and has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman, identified as Rishika Argal, arguing with the municipal team, which was trying to clear illegally occupied stalls that were obstructing traffic.

Watch | Woman vendor slaps staff of an anti-encroachment drive team at Indore's Meghdoot Chowpatty, booked#Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/m2OisqFLBK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 24, 2024

According to the police, the municipal team, including complainant Devkaran Yadav from the encroachment squad, was responding to reports of vendors setting up stalls for chaat, snacks, and artificial jewellery on the road. When the team arrived and asked the vendors to clear the area, Rishika, who was operating an artificial jewellery stall, refused to comply. She became increasingly agitated, telling the workers, "battamezi mat karo" (don't misbehave).

Despite attempts by locals and workers to calm her, Rishika lost her temper and slapped one of the municipal employees. Following the incident, the police registered a case against her for obstructing the municipal corporation's work.