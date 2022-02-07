'Value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during CAA protest': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Amit Shah's Z security request

After Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category protection, the AIMIM president responding to the union minister said that the value of his life is not more than 22 people who died during CAA protest.

The AIMIM MP at a public meetimg said, "I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely."

"Today in the parliament, HM Amit Shah asked me to accept Z category security. I want to say to him that value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during CAA protest. I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely," AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Shah said the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

The minister said that Owaisi had been offered security in the past too and a government assessment has found that he still faces security threat.

"We have reassessed the security of Owaisi. We have provided him in Delhi a bullet-proof car under all India level Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force on the basis of assessment,'' he said.

"As per the verbal information sent by Owaisi to us, he has refused to take security. I request Shri Owaisi through this House to take the security immediately and address our concern (about his safety)," Shah said in the Upper House.

For the unversed, shots were fired at the car of the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered. Owaisi had reached Delhi safely after the incident.

Shah informed the House that the AIMIM leader did not have a scheduled programme in Hapur and no prior information was sent regarding his visit to the district control room.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is also interrogating the two accused. The law and order situation is normal in the district. They are on high alert," Shah also stated.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:13 PM IST