'Request Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category security offered by govt': Amit Shah in Parliament on firing on AIMIM chief's convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday made a statement in Rajya Sabha over the recent attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amit Shah said that that the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi on February 3 is being probed. He also requested Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z plus security offered by the Union government.

"Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered," Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

"Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected," he added.

Amit Shah said that Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district and that no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand.

"Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely," he said.

Amit Shah also urged Assaduddin Owaisi to accept Z plus security offered by the Government. "Home Ministry took report from State Government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed," he said.

"The threat to Asaduddin Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government," he added.

Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect. But, Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the same.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:12 PM IST