Valiant heroes of the Liberation War to be honoured on Vijay Diwas 2020

The historic military victory resulted in Pakistan ceding control of then East Pakistan, thus paving the way for the birth of the sovereign nation of Bangladesh.

"Vijay Diwas is a historical event for the Eastern Command in particular. It is a very good example of people's aspirations being ably supported by decisive military action that led to the birth of a new nation in 1971," he said.

The credit of this victory over Pakistan is equally shared by the people of Bangladesh and the Indian Armed Forces, MGGS Sreehari said. The Eastern Command will host 30 mukti joddhas (Freedom Fighters) and six serving members of Bangladesh Defence forces this year, Sreehari said. In view of the COVID health protocols, not many events have been scheduled this year, he said.

The Mukti Joddhas and the serving members of the Bangladesh defence forces will lay wreaths on the War Memorial at Fort William on Vijay DIwas. Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, Toufique Hasan, said that 2020 being the centenary birth year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman, there were plans to celebrate the occasion in a big way, but programmes had to be curtailed owing to the COVID situation.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the valour and courage of the Indian Army and said the day will always be remembered.

In a tweet, PM Modi had said, "I salute the bravery, courage and valour of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas. The history that was made by our armed forces on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden letters."

