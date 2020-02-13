Valentine's Day 2020: Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal - the story behind one of modern India's favourite romances

Former Union Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj was born on the 14th of February, otherwise known as Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, present External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar announced that in honour of the late Minister, the government would be renaming the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and the Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

"A fitting tribute to a great public figure who continues to inspire us," he wrote on Twitter.