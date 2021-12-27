Vaccination option for children would be Covaxin only, says Health Ministry in new guidelines; check full list here

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to health care and frontline workers and for the 60+ population with comorbidities.

Check out full list of guidelines below:

1. COVID-19 Vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be “Covaxin” only.

2. As a matter of abundant precaution, for those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Front Line Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

3. All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will on Doctor’s advice be provided with a 4 precaution dose from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

Co-WIN features and provisions:

1. HCWs, FLWs and Citizens 60+ with co-morbidities:

a. All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

b. Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

c. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due.

d. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes.

e. The details of administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.

2. New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years:

a. All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other worlds, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

b. Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

c. Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode.

d. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

e. For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-17.

These Guidelines will come into effect from 3rd January 2022.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:09 PM IST