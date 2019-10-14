V Muraleedharan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City, presents him copy of 'Bhagavad Gita'

Vatican City: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday met Pope Francis in Vatican City and presented him the copy of 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' and 'Caparisoned Elephant' of Kerala temple festivals.

"Met His Holiness @Pontifex this morning. Presented 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' and 'Caparisoned Elephant' of Kerala temple festivals reflecting India's age-old traditions. Also met HE Paul R Gallagher," the minister tweeted. The minister is currently on a two-day visit to the Vatican City in Rome to attend the Canonisation ceremony of Sister Mariam Thresia.