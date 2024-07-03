Uttarakhand Video: Landslide In Dharchula Of Pithoragarh Leaves Tawaghat Road Blocked Near Rongti Nala

Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Leaving Entire Stretch To Dharchula Blocked (Video) | @vani_mehrotra

Pithoragarh: A dreadful landslide reportedly took place in Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand which has resulted in the entire stretch getting blocked right up to Dharchula. As per a DD report, "Due to landslide in Dharchula of Pithoragarh, Tawaghat road has been blocked near Rongti Nala. Work to open the road is going on."

In the backdrop of Uttarakhand having a history of deaths due to landslides during every monsoon, several netizens raised questions over the preparedness of the state Govt for monsoon 2024.

@KumaonJagran reported, "Pithoragarh's Dharchula faces yet another landslide, blocking the Tawaghat road. This recurring issue isn't just about clearing debris; it's Nature's stark reminder of Uttarakhand's fragile ecology. We've consistently urged the government: Uttarakhand's development can't mirror Gujarat or other plains. Our hills demand a unique approach. It's high time we craft a development model that: •Respects our delicate ecosystem

•Incorporates local geological insights

•Balances progress with environmental preservation

Copying lowland blueprints is a recipe for disaster.

Let's prioritize sustainable, mountain-specific solutions before we face graver consequences."

We've consistently urged the government: Uttarakhand's development can't mirror… pic.twitter.com/IXiKitXLDQ — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) July 3, 2024

Heavy rainfall leading to landslides and other rain related accidents has been a big challenge for Uttarakhand every monsoon. In monsoon 2023, reports revealed that nearly 100 people had lost their lives and several people have gone missing during the three months of monsoon- June-September. Authorities have attributed these deaths to frequent dreadful landslides resulting out of heavy to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological department on Monday issued an orange alert till July 5 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa. In the view of the warnings of heavy rainfall given by the weather agency, in the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand, a holiday was declared in all anganwadi centres and schools from Classes 1 to 12.