 Uttarakhand UCC Services Go Multilingual, Available In All 22 Scheduled Languages
Even before implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had given clear instructions to officials that the registration process for various services under the UCC should be kept extremely simple and that the website should be user-friendly, so that any person can complete their registration on their own.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

The services of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are available not only in English but also in all 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. In addition, applicants can understand the UCC process and complete their registration with the help of AI.

In line with this vision, ITDA developed the UCC website in English along with the 22 scheduled languages of the Eighth Schedule — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Sindhi, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Santhali, and Manipuri.

Through this initiative, applicants can not only access information about UCC rules, procedures, and required documents in their preferred language, but can also submit applications in the same language. AI support is also available to assist applicants throughout the process.

From the very first day, our government has followed the core principle of moving from simplification to solutions. While implementing the Uniform Civil Code, special emphasis was placed on ensuring that the general public faces no difficulty in the registration process. UCC has emerged as a successful example of technological excellence. This is why, over the past one year, not a single complaint has been received regarding the UCC process.

