 Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Molests Pregnant Niece, Her Infant Girl Dies Hours After Birth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Shocker: Man Molests Pregnant Niece, Her Infant Girl Dies Hours After Birth

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Molests Pregnant Niece, Her Infant Girl Dies Hours After Birth

On Tuesday morning, she had a normal delivery at home, but the baby’s condition deteriorated, and around 11 a.m., the baby passed away.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Ramnagar: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was molested by her uncle-in-law while she was sleeping at home. When she protested, he pushed her causing injury to her stomach. After the incident, the woman's condition worsened. She gave birth to a baby girl, who died hours after coming to this world.

After the incident, the father of the victim filed a complaint against the accused at the police station.

According to the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar's report, Jagdish Arya,Bhawaniganj resident, said that his daughter was seven months pregnant. On August 31, his daughter was sleeping at home when her uncle-in-law (mausa), who resides in Bailpadao, came to the house and, seeing her alone, started making obscene advances and forcefully harassed her.His daughter escaped from the uncle-in-law’s clutches, but he pushed her, causing an injury to her stomach.

She immediately called her husband and informed him about the incident, after which the uncle-in-law began to physically assault her. This caused her to start bleeding.

FPJ Shorts
'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia DELETES Radha Photoshoot After Massive Backlash Over 'Revealing' Outfits
'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia DELETES Radha Photoshoot After Massive Backlash Over 'Revealing' Outfits
'I Have Moved On': Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Announce Their Separation?
'I Have Moved On': Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Announce Their Separation?
Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know
Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
Read Also
3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Conductor In Indore; Crying Toddler Complains About Bad By...
article-image

Following this, she was treated at home. On Tuesday morning, she had a normal delivery at home, but the baby’s condition deteriorated, and around 11 a.m., the baby passed away. The woman's father has filed a police complaint against the uncle-in-law law for molesting and assaulting her.

The police have taken statements from both sides. After recording the statement, police said that they would register a case in the matter.

The police have initiated an investigation into case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Pulwama Police Arrest Terrorist Associate & Seize Hand Grenade During Naka Check At Karimabad...

J&K: Pulwama Police Arrest Terrorist Associate & Seize Hand Grenade During Naka Check At Karimabad...

Don't Buy Fish Produced By 'Miya Muslims', Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Don't Buy Fish Produced By 'Miya Muslims', Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, To Contest Haryana Assembly...

Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, To Contest Haryana Assembly...

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Teachers Day 2024

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Teachers Day 2024

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Light Rains, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Light Rains, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated