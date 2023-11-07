 Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth

Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth

The landlady told the police that she left the cat with the tenant Pawan Kumar Paswan as she had to go out for some work on Wednesday (November 1). When she returned and opened the door, she was surprised to see Pawan Kumar Paswan naked with the cat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Dehradun: A shameful case has come to light where a man was caught raping a cat in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The woman registered a complaint in connection with the matter and told the police that the tenant who hails from Bihar raped her cat and fled from the spot when she entered the house. The landlady told the police that she left the cat with the tenant Pawan Kumar Paswan as she had to go out for some work on Wednesday (November 1). When she returned and opened the door, she was surprised to see Pawan Kumar Paswan naked with the cat.

The woman left her cat with him

The woman who has been identified as Mamta Thapa lodged an FIR with the Cantt police station against her tenant Pawan Kumar Paswan for raping her cat. The woman told the police that there were four youths who lived at her house on rent. On the day of the crime, the three youths were not at home and only Pawan Kumar Paswan was alone at home. The woman left her cat with him and found the man naked with her cat when she returned. The accused threw the cat away and started to wear his clothes.

The accused then fled the spot after throwing the cat

The accused then fled the spot after throwing the cat. The woman alleged that the cat was in an unconscious state and blood was coming out of her mouth. The accused is still absconding after performing the shameful act with the cat. The matter has been registered at the police station in Cantt Sampurnanand Gairola and the police have initiated probe.

The police are investigating the matter

The police are investigating the matter and have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. The accused is a resident of Bihar and stayed at Mamta's house on rent. The police have said that the accused will be nabbed soon. The state government should take strict action against such accused who perform such shameful acts with animals. Another incident came to light where a few men were found raping a mare.

Read Also
UP: Mare Gangraped By 7 In Bareilly, Inspector Accused Of Releasing Accused For ₹15,000; Police...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mizoram Elections 2023: Polling Concludes For All 60 Seats, 77.04% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

Mizoram Elections 2023: Polling Concludes For All 60 Seats, 77.04% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

WATCH: CM Nitish Kumar's Controversial 'Ejaculate Outside' Remark in Bihar Assembly Sparks Debate

WATCH: CM Nitish Kumar's Controversial 'Ejaculate Outside' Remark in Bihar Assembly Sparks Debate

Bihar: In Big Move After Caste-Census, Nitish Kumar Proposes To Increase Reservation Quota From 50%...

Bihar: In Big Move After Caste-Census, Nitish Kumar Proposes To Increase Reservation Quota From 50%...

Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With...

Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With...

An Expert Guide To Give Your Diwali Sweets A Millet Makeover This Year

An Expert Guide To Give Your Diwali Sweets A Millet Makeover This Year