Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth

Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With Bloodied Mouth

Dehradun: A shameful case has come to light where a man was caught raping a cat in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The woman registered a complaint in connection with the matter and told the police that the tenant who hails from Bihar raped her cat and fled from the spot when she entered the house. The landlady told the police that she left the cat with the tenant Pawan Kumar Paswan as she had to go out for some work on Wednesday (November 1). When she returned and opened the door, she was surprised to see Pawan Kumar Paswan naked with the cat.

The woman who has been identified as Mamta Thapa lodged an FIR with the Cantt police station against her tenant Pawan Kumar Paswan for raping her cat. The woman told the police that there were four youths who lived at her house on rent. On the day of the crime, the three youths were not at home and only Pawan Kumar Paswan was alone at home. The woman left her cat with him and found the man naked with her cat when she returned. The accused threw the cat away and started to wear his clothes.

The accused then fled the spot after throwing the cat. The woman alleged that the cat was in an unconscious state and blood was coming out of her mouth. The accused is still absconding after performing the shameful act with the cat. The matter has been registered at the police station in Cantt Sampurnanand Gairola and the police have initiated probe.

The police are investigating the matter and have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. The accused is a resident of Bihar and stayed at Mamta's house on rent. The police have said that the accused will be nabbed soon. The state government should take strict action against such accused who perform such shameful acts with animals. Another incident came to light where a few men were found raping a mare.

