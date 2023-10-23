UP: Mare Gangraped By 7 In Bareilly, Inspector Accused Of Releasing Accused For ₹15,000; Police Arrests 4

Screengrab of the deplorable act which was recorded on mobile phone | X

In a shocking incident, a mare (adult female horse) was gang-raped by seven people in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district in Hafizganj area. The video of the incident went viral on X and social media platforms. A case was filed against the accused after an animal rights activist filed a complaint.

However, to make matters worse, it came to light that an inspector allegedly released the accused youth after accepting an amount of Rs 15,000.

Finally, when netizens shared the news of the brutality committed by the accused and the inspector who allegedly let go the accused for Rs 15,000, Bareilly Police replied informing that four people were arrested in the case.

The disturbing video shows the accused committing the heinous act while others are recording the video of the shameful incident.

"In relation to the case, a case has been registered at Hafizganj police station under relevant sections and 04 accused have been arrested. Advance investigative proceedings are prevalent. Investigation is being done in relation to other allegations," said

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना हाफिजगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 04 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। अन्य आरोपो के सम्बन्ध में जांच की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) October 22, 2023

Those arrested have been identified as Devendra, Rizwan and Aamir and one other. All the arrested accused are in the age group of 22-23. Further investigation in the case is underway, said police.

