Uttarakhand rains: Team of 11 trekkers missing at Lamkhaga Pass, rescue operation to be conducted tomorrow; Char Dham Yatra resumes

In the flood affected Uttarakhand amid heavy rains, the state DGP Ashok Kumar on Wednesday sharing an update said that a team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between U'khand to Himachal Pradesh.

He further said that a heli-survey done will be done today following which search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "there has been record devastation and loss due to heavy rains in the state and our priority is to restore all services at the earliest." "Char Dham Yatra has also resumed now," he added.

"Road connectivity to this place is severely affected, we are trying to restore connectivity at the earliest. Post mortem of those who died due to cloudburst has been conducted," the CM said earlier in the day.

So far, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today said that over 1,300 stranded people have been evacuated so far from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts in Uttarakhand, and the force has distributed relief materials in the flood-affected areas of the state.

In Uttarakhand, 17 people were injured and 16, including 11 members of a trekking team, went missing in rain-related incidents. The Kumaon region of the state, which has been worst affected by the rainfall, also reported cases of 46 houses being damaged.

Over 52 persons have reportedly died while several are missing after heavy rains led to flash floods and landslides in several parts of Uttarakhand. According to the NDRF officials, 17 self-contained rescue teams have been deployed in the rain-battered state in consultation with the state authorities.

There has been record devastation and loss due to heavy rains in the state. Our priority is to restore all services at the earliest. Char Dham Yatra has also resumed now: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/sQUaFVhh6R — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

"Out of these, six teams have been deployed in Udham Singh Nagar district while two each are placed in Uttarkashi and Chamoli and one team each has been deployed in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Haridwar. Besides, two full teams and one sub-team have been deployed in Nainital, while one sub-team has been placed in Almora," an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the relief and rescue work in the wake of heavy rains hitting the state badly.

The NDRF also said that nine teams have been deployed in West Bengal in view of the continuous rainfall there. Rescuers have so far evacuated about 70 persons from the low lying areas in Jalpaiguri district.

Seven teams have also been deployed in Uttar Pradesh following flood threat due to the discharge of water from Uttarakhand and Nepal, while 12 NDRF teams are deployed in Kerala in view of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 09:51 PM IST