Uttarakhand rains: PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives, CM Pushkar Dhami announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami about the situation arising due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express concern and gratitude towards the victims who were killed and displaced because of the heavy rains and floods.

"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being" PM Modi wrote on his Twitter handle.

CM Dhami took an aerial survey and ground surveillance with the Indian Air Forces and the team member Natural Disaster Management, he announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, and Rs 1.9 lakh compensation have been allotted to the people who lost their houses and shops due to the heavy rains in the state

As many as 34 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been displaced in several districts of the region due to an unexpected flood-like situation because of the heavy rainfall that started earlier this week.

The Indian Air Forces and the NDRF have been disposed of in several areas and a rescue operation is underway. The IAF has inducted three Dhruv helicopters at Pantnagar for flood relief efforts.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has also been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar have been opened following a rise in the water level due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Indian Metrological Department has also predicted a significant reduction in rainfall activity from today in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:35 PM IST