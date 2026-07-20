Uttarakhand Rain Havoc: Char Dham Yatra Halted, Child Swept Away As Landslides Block 149 Roads | VIDEO

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides across Uttarakhand, forcing the suspension of the Char Dham Yatra and disrupting road connectivity | PTI

Dehradun, July 20, 2026: Heavy rain continued to batter Uttarakhand on Monday, disrupting normal life and forcing authorities to temporarily suspend the Char Dham Yatra. An eight-year-old child was swept away in the swollen Saryu River in Bageshwar district, while a 52-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Pithoragarh district.

The state administration halted the pilgrimage as a precaution amid widespread landslides and road blockages. Officials said the yatra will resume only after the routes are declared completely safe. With the India Meteorological Department issuing a Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri and Haridwar districts, authorities have stepped up monitoring and urged people to remain cautious.

VIDEO | J&K: Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions in Katra. #VaishnoDeviYatra pic.twitter.com/t9g27MSs2M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

Safety Takes Priority

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup directed all District Magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims already on the Char Dham route are accommodated at safe locations. He also instructed that no pilgrim should be allowed to move ahead until the routes are considered safe.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes the city of Dehradun in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/mkl7qgcTCk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2026

The administration appealed to pilgrims not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official updates. It also asked them to follow instructions issued by the respective district authorities until weather conditions improve. The decision reflects the administration's focus on preventing further risks as relentless rain continues to trigger landslides across the state.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Following the Meteorological Department's red alert, heavy rainfall lashed the capital city of Dehradun today. Continuous rain caused the water level of the Tamsa River to rise, leading to an increase in the water level near the Tapkeshwar Temple as well. pic.twitter.com/SeCKbJ8drW — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

In view of the weather warning, schools from Classes 1 to 12 across Uttarakhand were declared closed on Monday to ensure the safety of students.

Rescue Operations Underway

The missing child, identified as Rakesh, had gone to the Saryu River with his mother to fetch water for offering to a Shivling at a temple when he was swept away by the strong current in the Kapkot area of Bageshwar district. District Disaster Management Officer (In-charge) Praveen Goswami said teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Water Police are carrying out search operations, but the child has not yet been traced, PTI reported.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Diwan Singh, 52, was struck by lightning on Sunday evening while grazing goats in a forest near Phu village in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district.

Heavy rain also caused water and debris to enter six to seven shops in Narayanbagar market in Chamoli district early on Monday. Debris clearance operations are underway.

Rainfall remained intense across several parts of the state. Shama recorded the highest rainfall at 220 mm, followed by Pokhari and Didihat with 109 mm each. Kichha received 108 mm, Maldevta 103.5 mm, Rudrapur 99 mm, Kapkot 97 mm, Hathibadkala and Gauchar 95 mm each, Bangapani 92 mm, Loharkhet 91 mm, Narendra Nagar 82.5 mm, Tejam 81 mm, Dharchula 77.2 mm, Ukhimath 77 mm, Khatima 75 mm, Dangoli 73 mm, Dhanolti 72 mm and Kirtinagar 70 mm.

Roads Blocked By Landslides

Officials said 149 roads, including four national highways, remain closed because of landslides and debris. The affected highways include the Tawaghat-Gunji and Dharchula-Tawaghat routes in Pithoragarh district, along with the Herbertpur-Barkot and Dehradun-Tyuni-Chakrata-Mussoorie highways in Dehradun district.

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As heavy rain continues to affect the hill state, the administration remains on alert, with rescue teams deployed and safety measures being prioritised until weather conditions return to normal.

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