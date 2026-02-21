 Uttarakhand News: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations In Haridwar, Emphasises Safety And Timely Completion
Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, directing officials to complete all works on time with quality. He stressed devotee safety, transport, healthcare, cleanliness and strong security to make the event divine, grand and historic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a high-level meeting in Haridwar to review infrastructure, safety and logistics for Kumbh Mela 2027 | X - @pushkardhami

Haridwar, February 21, 2026: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed the preparations for Kumbh Mela–2027 in a high-level meeting held in Haridwar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Kumbh Mela to be organised next year in Haridwar will be divine, grand and historic. Ensuring better facilities, smooth movement and safety for devotees during the fair is the government’s highest priority. He emphasised that no shortcomings will be allowed in the arrangements.

Directions for time-bound completion of works

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all works related to the Kumbh Mela within the stipulated timeframe. He instructed all departments to work in better coordination and ensure immediate compliance with the decisions taken.

During the meeting held at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the preparations. He sought information on the action taken on directions issued in the previous meeting and the progress of ongoing works.

He directed that all works related to the fair be completed by the month of October. He stated that approvals for all major permanent works have been granted, and proposals for temporary works should be finalised and completed in a time-bound manner.

Instructions were also given to ensure that preparations at zone and sector levels are completed as per targets and timelines with quality standards. He further directed that third-party audits be conducted for monitoring construction works.

Transport, parking and crowd management plans

The Chief Minister stressed ensuring effective and adequate arrangements for transport and parking during the fair and directed that alternative routes be identified.

He emphasised making proper arrangements for safe and convenient movement and bathing facilities for devotees. Considering the potential crowd, a comprehensive plan should be prepared for bathing, movement and accommodation. Special arrangements should also be made for women and elderly devotees.

Focus on cleanliness and healthcare

Directing special attention to cleanliness in the Kumbh area, he said that support from voluntary organisations should also be taken. He instructed that better healthcare facilities be ensured and arrangements be made for boat and bike ambulances to transport sick devotees to the nearest health centres.

Coordination with saints and organisations

The Chief Minister stated that cooperation from saints, Akharas, public representatives, religious organisations and voluntary groups should be sought for the systematic and successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela, and their suggestions should be duly considered.

Security and safety measures

He also directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured during the Kumbh Mela, emphasising the deployment of adequate police forces. He called for ensuring cyber security, fire safety arrangements and the deployment of trained personnel for rescue operations.

Review of permanent infrastructure works

Reviewing permanent works, the Chief Minister directed that safety audits of all bridges constructed in the Kumbh area be conducted and repairs completed on time if required. For maintenance of ghats along the Ganga River, coordination should be established with officials of Uttar Pradesh if closure of the Ganga Canal is required.

Strengthening of ghats, installation of safety railings and anti-slip arrangements should be completed on time. All electrical lines in the Kumbh area should be made underground before the commencement of the fair.

He also directed proper land management and allotment arrangements in the Kumbh area, stating that the Mela Officer should personally monitor the process and ensure the area remains free from encroachments.

Ministers and officials present

Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Subodh Uniyal, and former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Trivendra Singh Rawat also participated in the meeting and offered useful suggestions.

Mela Officer Ms Sonika provided detailed information on the progress of approved works and gave a comprehensive presentation on proposed works and arrangements. Senior officials from various departments also attended the meeting and presented detailed updates on preparations.

Several public representatives and senior administrative and police officials were also present at the meeting.

