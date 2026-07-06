Uttarakhand Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides, Blocks Badrinath National Highway; Authorities Urge Against Unnecessary Travel | Video | X / IANS

Dehradun: Relentless overnight rainfall severely disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand on Monday, triggering landslides, blocking several key routes, including the Badrinath National Highway, and cutting off connectivity to many rural areas.

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In view of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities also ordered the closure of schools across affected districts.

The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at multiple locations, including Bhanarpani, Gulabkoti and Birahi-Nijmula, due to debris and continuous stonefall.

Officials said restoration work is underway, while vehicular movement has been suspended on these stretches as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

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In Rudraprayag, the Namami Ghat was completely submerged after the water level of the Alaknanda River rose sharply following continuous heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal region.

According to the district administration, persistent rainfall in the upper Himalayan region has caused a steady increase in the Alaknanda River's water level.

Officials said the Alaknanda River's water level was recorded at 622.90 metres above mean sea level (MSL) on Monday.

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Continuous rainfall has also caused the water level of the Saryu River to rise, affecting normal life in several areas. According to the Meteorological Department, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Monday, while uninterrupted rainfall continued to impact daily activities.

Meanwhile, acting on the orange alert issued by the Disaster Management Department and in view of the prevailing weather conditions, Chief Education Officer Vinay Kumar Arya announced a holiday on Monday for all government, non-government and recognised private schools in the district from Classes 1 to 12.

The district administration said efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore traffic movement at the earliest.

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Authorities have also appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise extreme caution while moving near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, considering the continuous heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions prevailing across the hill districts, the Pithoragarh district administration has temporarily suspended the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra.

Giving priority to the safety of pilgrims and vehicles, the administration has also suspended the issuance of Inner Line Permits with immediate effect until further orders, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)