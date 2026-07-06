Mumbai University Postpones All July 6 Examinations After IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For Region | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6, following the heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Student Safety Priority

In a circular issued by the University's Examination and Evaluation Board on Sunday, the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of students in view of the adverse weather conditions affecting Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The University stated that a revised examination schedule will be announced shortly on its official website. Students have been advised to regularly check the University's website for updates regarding the rescheduled examinations.

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The circular also urged colleges, students, and all concerned stakeholders to take note of the postponement and follow further instructions to be issued by the University.

The postponement comes as authorities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have announced precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and colleges, following forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

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