Mumbai, Palghar, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, And Thane Declare School-College Holiday On July 6

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Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the administrations in Palghar and Panvel, has declared a holiday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges on Monday, July 6, 2026, following forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Meanwhile, , Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation have also declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Orange Alert for MMR

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

The holiday has been announced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. While educational institutions will remain closed, government and private offices will continue to function as usual, unless otherwise notified by the respective authorities.

Citizens Advised Caution

The civic administrations have urged residents to step out only if necessary and to exercise caution, as heavy rain and strong winds may lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and other weather-related hazards.

Authorities said they will continue to closely monitor the weather situation and advised citizens to follow official updates and advisories issued by the local administrations and the IMD.

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