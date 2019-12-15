Uttarakhand: Man shot dead in Haldwani

Dehradun: A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Haldwani of Nainital district, police said on Sunday.
According to police, bullets were pumped into Bhupendra Pandey (40) in the Sindhi chowk area of the town.
Police are questioning two youths in connection with the murder.
Initial police investigation has alluded towards enmity between the accused and the victim.
