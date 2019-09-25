Property Dealer is shot down in broad daylight in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital was witness to yet another cold bloooded murder when a property dealer in Dwarka area was gunned down in his car right outside his office. Police suspect enmity behind the killing.

Forty-eight-year-old Narendra Gehlot is seen talking to person standing alongside the driver seat, (in a video -- probably from CCTV) as his SUV is parked on the Old Palam Vihar Road.

The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. A man wearing a helmet is seen walking up to the car after the other person leaves the scene. He pumps bullets into the car -- the windshield and through the window on the driver's side.

Gehlot probably makes a last ditch effort to escape the assassination bid, as the car is seen moving, but then it veers and stops in its tracks, almost hitting the killer, who then jumps up on the roof of another parked car and shoots some more bullets in the direction of Gehlot's office, perhaps, where the other man had headed earlier.

Dwarka DCP Anto Alphonso said: "The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. There were two bike borne assailants, who were sporting helmets, one of them fired the gun. Gehlot, himself had an attempted murder case against him. He had fought the Delhi civic polls and lost."