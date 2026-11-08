Uttarakhand Helicopter Crisis: Operators & Pilots At Odds Over DGCA's Two-Pilot Mandate; Tourists Likely To Struggle As Helicopter Flying Suspended

Helicopter operators suspend Char Dham charter services in Uttarakhand following a dispute over the DGCA's mandatory two-pilot requirement | File Photo

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Thousands of pilgrims and tourists are expected to face hardship as helicopter operators in Uttarakhand have suspended all Char Dham charter operations.

The abrupt grounding follows a joint representation by a collective of ten helicopter operating companies to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), objecting to the regulator’s directive mandating twin-pilot operations for charter services in the region after the October 30 crash that killed six people, including a pilot.

Operators Oppose Mandatory Two-Pilot Rule

In their joint letter addressed to the DGCA, operators engaged in the high-altitude Char Dham circuit had expressed grave concerns regarding the sudden enforcement of the twin-pilot requirement.

While acknowledging the regulator’s objective of enhancing aviation safety, the operators argued that introducing mandatory two-pilot operations without prior stakeholder consultations or economic impact assessments renders their operations commercially unviable.

According to sources, the operators have formally intimated their suspension of operations earlier this week, along with a request to the DGCA and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to reconsider the directive and formulate an alternative, commercially sustainable safety framework through urgent dialogue.

The collective had noted that deploying two pilots on every charter sortie drives up operating expenses, crew provisioning, lodging and logistical commitments. Under existing charter rate structures and narrow profit margins, operators contend these expenses cannot be absorbed internally nor fully passed on to consumers without destroying demand.

Ashish Kumar Singh, aviation expert and CEO of Flying Birds Aviation, said, "Though this looks a wise suggestion, it is practically not possible and commercially viable. Having two-pilot operations will increase the operating cost, weight taking capacity, salary and incentives, boarding and lodging cost along with many other factors – especially when India lacks trained pilots for hill flying. Therefore, after due discussions and multiple rounds of meeting internally, operators have jointly objected to this DGCA circular, and have written a letter requesting its reconsideration."

October 30 Helicopter Crash Triggers Safety Concerns

The suspension comes against the backdrop of a fatal crash on October 30. A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed near Hathi Parvat in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, claiming the lives of Captain Himanshu Sabharwal and five passengers.

Concurrently, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) sent a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting a critical pattern of systemic vulnerabilities, calling for enhanced regulatory oversight and advocating for a comprehensive National Helicopter Safety Framework.

The letter, signed by FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa, voiced deep distress over recurring accidents in mountainous terrain, offshore sites and high-altitude sectors.

Pilots' Body Flags Regulatory And Training Gaps

The FIP pointed to systematic failures and cited findings from the 380th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, released in August 2025. It highlighted a regulatory responsibility vacuum, reactive regulations and training gaps in hill flying operations.

The body flagged that hostile operating environments between mountains over 8,000 feet tall, unidirectional helipad funnels lacking the required 150° separation between landing and take-off paths, dilutions in recurrent training standards for pilots and the use of single-engine Performance Class-3 helicopters lacking instrument capability act as technical and operational hazards, specifically in sectors like Kedarnath.

FIP Seeks National Helicopter Safety Review Committee

The FIP has urged the central government to set up a National Helicopter Safety Review Committee under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The committee, comprising representatives from the DGCA, AAIB, FIP, operators, aircraft manufacturers and UCADA, would be tasked with submitting a comprehensive action plan within 90 days.

Moreover, it has also recommended mandating Performance Class-1 helicopters, requiring two-pilot operations and restricting pilgrimage flights for services of senior citizens or mobility-impaired passengers. It also suggested that deployment of single-engine civil helicopters for search and rescue missions should be restricted and such actions should be reserved for military assets.

Tourism Sector Fears Losses From Suspension

The pilots’ body and helicopter operators have put forth contradictory demands regarding two-pilot operations. While the ball is now in the court of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), industry leaders highlighted that the failure to take a decision is impacting tourism in the region.

Indian Association of Tour Operators' president, Ravi Gosain, said that tourism and hospitality sector stakeholders, who rely on the pilgrimage season, may suffer losses in terms of cancellations and reduction of bookings due to the Uttarakhand incident.

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“Pilgrims and tourists might become more cautious about their travel decisions and reconsider their choices in terms of safety, road conditions and travel arrangements. Although at first, the problem will lead to reduction in demand, it will require efforts to rebuild confidence through reliable safety measures and flexible booking policies. For many small businesses, even a temporary reduction in the number of tourists may affect their income and employment in the long run,” Gosain added.

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