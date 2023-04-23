Uttarakhand govt official killed by helicopter blade while taking selfie in Kedarnath

A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand on Sunday when a government official lost his life while attempting to take a selfie outside a helicopter in Kedarnath.

Jitendra Kumar Saini, the financial controller of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation development authority, was the victim of this unfortunate mishap that took place at a helipad in Kedarnath Dham.

Tragic incident a day after Char Dham yatra began

According to reports, Saini had come into the vicinity of the helicopter's tail rotor blade while attempting to take the selfie, resulting in the fatal accident. The incident occurred just a day after the Char Dham yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district being opened for pilgrims.

The pilgrimage has already attracted over 16 lakh registered pilgrims, and the numbers are still increasing.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath is set to open its doors to pilgrims on April 25th, followed by Badrinath on April 27th.

