Uttarakhand: Girl gang-raped, forced into prostitution in drug rehab centre in Rishikesh

A 25-year-girl from Haridwar has claimed that she was gang-raped at a drug rehabilitation centre in Rishikesh by two men while the woman, who runs the centre was also involved.

The girl alleged that the woman, instead of helping her, made a video of the incident and threatened her to post the video on social media. The girl said that they blackmailed her using the video and also sent her outside the town, forcing her into prostitution.

On the complaint of the girl, the police have registered a case against the accused men. At the same time, the police have also called the operator of the drug rehab centre for questioning.

The case was registered at the Kotwali police station.

The girl alleged that the youth mixed intoxicants in cold drinks and served her. After this, the youth, and his companion raped her in a state of intoxication.

After registering a complaint with the local police, the girl also sent a letter to the SSP, pleading for justice. Kotwali Station House officer Ravi Saini said, "Police have filed a case in the matter and further investigation is underway."

The incident is said to have happened over one month ago. Both the accused are absconding and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

