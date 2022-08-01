Mumbai senior citizen arrested for molesting two minor girls (Representative Image) | PTI

A senior citizen was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two girls in the 89 age group in Mulund area of Mumbai, a police official said.

Anil Hadkar (62) was held after the two girls revealed the ordeal to their parents on Saturday, he said.

"The man used to molest the girls in his home. He has been held under Indian Penal Code provisions for outraging the modesty of the two children and other offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the Mulund police official said.