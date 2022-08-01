e-Paper Get App

Mumbai senior citizen arrested for molesting two minor girls

Anil Hadkar (62) was held after the two girls revealed the ordeal to their parents on Saturday.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai senior citizen arrested for molesting two minor girls (Representative Image) | PTI

A senior citizen was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two girls in the 89 age group in Mulund area of Mumbai, a police official said.

Anil Hadkar (62) was held after the two girls revealed the ordeal to their parents on Saturday, he said.

"The man used to molest the girls in his home. He has been held under Indian Penal Code provisions for outraging the modesty of the two children and other offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the Mulund police official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai senior citizen arrested for molesting two minor girls

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 4 at Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 4 at Birmingham

Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

What is the Patra Chawl scam case?

What is the Patra Chawl scam case?

Mumbai: Advanced tech taking real estate sector to dizzying heights

Mumbai: Advanced tech taking real estate sector to dizzying heights

Mumbai: City sees rise in vasectomy from Jan 2021; BMC counsels men

Mumbai: City sees rise in vasectomy from Jan 2021; BMC counsels men