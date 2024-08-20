Uttarakhand: Forest Department Trials AI Technology In Corbett Tiger Reserve To Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflicts

Bengal tiger in Corbett National Park | wikipedia

Dehradun: In a groundbreaking move to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, the forest department is integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional methods. For the first time, the department is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor the movement of tigers, elephants, and leopards, alerting officials as these animals approach populated areas. The trial run of this innovative technology began approximately 10 days ago in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Department officials are optimistic that if the AI-based system proves successful, it will be deployed in other sensitive areas prone to human-wildlife encounters. This marks a major shift for the department, which has primarily relied on traditional methods until now.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sameer Sinha said that the department has initiated the use of AI technology and modern camera traps to monitor wildlife movements in areas close to human settlements.

“These new camera traps, installed at two locations within the Corbett Tiger Reserve, are a marked improvement over older models. Unlike previous cameras that required manual retrieval of data, the new ones are equipped with SIM cards and internet capabilities, allowing them to transmit images directly to a central server in real-time. However, the effectiveness of this system is contingent on the availability of internet connectivity in the area,” he said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola explained as how the AI system works. “Once the cameras capture an image, it is sent to the server where AI technology identifies the wildlife and generates an immediate alert if an animal is moving towards a populated area. This rapid alert system enables the forest department to quickly inform villagers and deploy their quick response team, potentially preventing dangerous encounters and reducing incidents,” he said.

Currently, the AI system is operational at two locations within the reserve. If the trial proves successful, the department plans to expand its use to other high-risk areas.

Rising Concern: Human-Wildlife Conflicts on the Rise

The urgency for such technological interventions is underscored by the rising number of human-wildlife conflicts. In 2022, 82 people lost their lives, and 325 were injured in wildlife attacks. This year, up to August 1, 29 fatalities and 148 injuries have been reported.

Last year, the toll was slightly lower, with 66 fatalities and 325 injuries. The department hopes that the new AI-based system will help bring these numbers down by providing timely warnings and facilitating quicker responses.

“The Forest Department’s foray into AI represents a promising blend of technology and conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding both human lives and wildlife,” Badola said.