Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO

Chandrabhaga River Flowing Above Bridge Level In Rishikesh | X/@navin_ankampali

Rishikesh: The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh was flowing above bridge level on Tuesday morning, with water reaching the highway following heavy rainfall. Visuals show gushing water surging over the bridge, raising concerns among local residents and authorities.

The Chandrabhaga is a tributary of the Ganges in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, joining the main river near the Mayakund area. It passes through several densely populated areas, including Dhalwala, Muni Ki Reti, and Chandrashwar Nagar.

In rural areas of Rishikesh, communication has been disrupted and railway connectivity lost due to rising river waters.

At least ten people were killed and around 8 were missing after a cloudburst took place late Monday night, triggering torrential rain and widespread destruction in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation and carried out an on-site inspection of Maldevta and Kesarwala in Dehradun district, areas that have been severely affected by heavy rainfall.

The rising water also inundated the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, with water reaching the Hanuman statue, although the sanctum sanctorum was not affected.

Earlier in the day, Disaster Response personnel also rescued a total of 100 students who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in the Paunda area of Dehradun.

After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

According to IMD, the rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh today. Due to the weather warning in the state, it has been declared that all schools from grades 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh will stay shut today. District Magistrates have enacted this order in light of the alert provided by the Meteorological Department. An order copy has been dispatched to all relevant departments.