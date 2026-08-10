Uttarakhand Flash Flood: Video Shows Raging Waters Wash Away Month-Old Bailey Bridge In Chamoli's Tamak Nala

A sudden flash flood struck Tamak Nala on the Niti Valley-Malari Road in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, following heavy rainfall in the region, triggering a strong flow of muddy water and debris through the Himalayan terrain.

The powerful currents damaged areas along the river, including apple orchards, while a recently constructed Bailey bridge was reportedly swept away by the force of the floodwaters.

Raging Waters Overwhelm Newly Built Bridge

Dramatic visuals from the site show muddy floodwaters surging through the valley, carrying rocks, mud and debris at high speed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage captures the newly constructed bridge amid the raging current as water and debris slam into the structure. Dust and water spray can be seen rising into the air as the force of the flood overwhelms the bridge.

The bridge, which was reportedly constructed around a month ago, was eventually heavily damaged and washed away by the strong current.

Road Connectivity Hit, Vehicles Struggle Through Debris

The flash flood has disrupted road connectivity in the remote area, with debris covering portions of the road. Visuals also show a vehicle navigating the affected stretch amid the muddy water and debris.

The disruption is particularly significant for remote border villages in the Niti Valley region, located close to the India-China frontier.

Read Also Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods

Rescue Teams Deployed

Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police were deployed to assess the situation and assist with rescue and relief operations.

Initial reports indicated no major casualties, although authorities were assessing the situation and checking for people who may have been affected or reported missing.

The flash flood has once again highlighted the vulnerability of infrastructure in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions to sudden heavy rainfall and extreme weather events.