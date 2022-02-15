Uttarakhand elections 2022: State party chief Madan Kaushik is a traitor, supported BSP candidate, says BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta; demands his removal

Following the conclusion of the state Assembly elections, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday alleged that state unit chief Madan Kaushik worked against the candidates of his party in the Assembly elections and supported a BSP candidate.

"Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported the BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party," Sanjay Gupta, BJP MLA from Laksar, told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik is yet to respond to the allegations.

After Assembly elections concluded in the state on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that people of the state created history by voting in huge numbers.

"People in Uttarakhand have created history by voting in huge numbers. I hope that the new government will work for a golden future of Uttarakhand," Dhami told ANI.

Uttarakhand records 62.5 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly elections. Dhami contested for the third time from the Khatima Assembly seat.

The voting to 70 Assembly seats took place in a single phase on Monday. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

